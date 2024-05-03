Tanker Truck Crashes Into Collision Center

A collision center in Murrysville, Pennsylvania, found itself in an unexpected situation when a truck crashed into it, according to a TribLIVE article.

The incident occurred on a Friday afternoon at Bowser Collision Center when a water tanker truck unexpectedly plowed through the front of the building located on Route 22 in Murrysville.

According to a report by WTAE Pittsburgh, the driver of the truck lost control of his vehicle before crashing.

The driver of the truck sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The truck had crashed into an unoccupied conference room situated between two offices. Severns described the incident to reporters as surreal, saying, “It felt unreal when it happened. A truck crashing through the wall is something you never anticipate. We heard a loud crash, and then everything unfolded.”

The truck ended up approximately 30 feet inside the building, causing significant structural damage. Severns assured that the Bowser staff would collaborate with emergency officials to assess the building’s structural integrity.

Derek Severns, the manager of Bowser Collision Center, said he would establish temporary offices until the original one is repaired.

The incident led to the closure of an eastbound lane on Route 22, resulting in significant traffic congestion on the highway and the eastbound side of Old William Penn Highway.

FenderBender attempted to reach Severns but he was not available. According to local outlets, no one in the collision center was injured.

This is not the only collision-related piece of news from Murrysville. Last month, the town’s council approved the construction of a Caliber Collision center, despite upsetting many locals.