    ALLDATA Launches Repair Planner

    May 2, 2024
    ALLDATA promises that Repair Planner will benefit shops in efficiency, accurate repair, and liability reduction.
    ALLDATA via Facebook
    alldata_logo

    ALLDATA has launched Repair Planner, a new component of its integrated collision repair platform, according to a news release.

    This tool is compatible with the three primary estimating systems and offers direct access to OEM information and procedures through ALLDATA Collision.

    Repair Planner provides several benefits to shops:

    • Efficiency: It quickly analyzes estimates, highlighting OEM-specified structural repairs and detailing repair information.
    • OEM-Accurate Repair: Icons denote OEM details in ALLDATA Collision for jobs, including service bulletins, trouble codes, precautions, specifications, diagrams, paint codes, and locations, ensuring comprehensive and precise collision repairs.
    • Liability Reduction: The tool emphasizes essential OEM procedures, helping shops adhere to required repairs and maintain OEM standards. ‘Vital Repairs’ outline mandatory inspections and repairs post-collision, such as high voltage system management.

    Satwinder Mangat, President of ALLDATA, stated, “Our goal is to continually create solutions that enhance the speed and precision of accessing OEM information, thereby streamlining the collision repair process. Repair Planner significantly cuts down the time spent on research and provides shop owners with an additional safeguard by specifying the necessary steps to restore vehicles to their original standards.”

    A subscription to ALLDATA Collision is required to use Repair Planner. ALLDATA Collision is designed for auto body repair shops and provides unaltered OEM data, covering body and frame work, new material handling, emerging technologies like hybrids, panel replacement, and more. It includes the ADAS Quick Reference tool and supports over 44,000 engine-specific vehicles, which constitutes more than 95% of vehicles currently in use.

    

