Florida Man Arrested for Damaging His Own Car

According to court records obtained by NBC2, Gomez claimed to have dropped his car off at a tire shop on Palm Beach Blvd for an oil change on February 24. Gomez then called the sheriff’s office about his car being ‘vandalized’ before he received a call back from the shop owner, who reported the same thing.

The Mercedes Benz had two smashed windows, a broken dashboard computer, and ripped seats. The only seat not destroyed was the driver’s side.

Later, detectives found cameras nearby that captured Gomez on video, dropping off the car and grabbing a metal rod to damage it himself.