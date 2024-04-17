Maine Body Shop Can't Rebuild After Fire

The owners of a business in Sherman, Maine, which was destroyed by a massive fire, have stated that they will not be rebuilding, according to a post on the business’s Facebook page.
They cited the lack of full insurance coverage as the reason why they won’t reopen.
The owners of the shop posted a message of gratitude on Facebook, thanking their customers and community for their support now and over the years.
The business, Metal Works, provided auto body and paint services, glass replacement, and other services.
Metal Works reported no one was hurt in the fire that started around 6 p.m. Thursday night.
They were able to get most of their customers’ vehicles out but were not able to save most of their equipment.
The fire was initially reported by regional outlets WABI5 and Q96.1.