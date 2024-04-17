Crash Champions Hosts Biannual Leadership Conference in Las Vegas

Crash Champions hosted nearly 200 members of its management team in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week for the organization’s biannual operations conference, according to a news release.

Under the banner ‘Champions Mindset Summit,’ the high-energy, three-day event featured presentations from founder and CEO Matt Ebert, Crash Champions executive leadership, senior operations leaders, industry partners, and a special guest speaker.

The event covered not only Crash Champions’ growth strategy but also sessions dedicated to enhancing the company’s recently created STEP Apprenticeship and Associate Service Advisor programs, which have attracted hundreds of aspiring collision repair professionals to its repair centers across the country.

“Consistently bringing our leaders together in person to reinforce our vision, mission, and growth strategy is a core element of the Crash Champions culture,” Ebert said. “That’s what this summit was all about. We have strong momentum across the organization, and I’m looking forward to our leaders sharing that momentum and vision with their local teams as we charge forward in 2024 and beyond.”

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit their website to learn more about the process.