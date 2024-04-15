Largest Collision Center in the Northeast Now Open

The center’s 40 repair bays can accommodate any passenger or commercial vehicle. Specialized zones cater to the intricate requirements of body repairs, paint prep, paint mixing, detailing, and refinishing. The facility also houses four downdraft-enabled paint booths and a separate paint system for fleet and commercial vehicles.

The MAG Collision Center represents a multimillion-dollar investment in McGovern’s depth in auto repair in the Northeast. Beyond resources, McGovern has furnished the facility with next-generation equipment, materials, and processes to truly optimize and modernize collision services.

The McGovern Collision Center is certified or currently pending certification with all of their dealership brands including BMW, Audi, Porsche, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, Ferrari, and many more!

“With considerable investment in infrastructure, technology, equipment and – most importantly – top talent, the MAG Collision Center raises the bar in terms of capacity, speed, quality, and customer service. It also expands services for fleet and heavy-duty vehicles, including our own transport fleet,” said Matt McGovern, CEO of McGovern Auto Group.

For fleet customers, the MAG Collision Center offers a dedicated 60-foot truck paint booth and prep deck to cater to heavy truck, emergency vehicles, tractor trailers, dump trucks, or equipment repair needs. This capability underpins the shop’s readiness to serve commercial customers across a diverse range of industries while positioning itself as the foremost collision service provider for municipalities in Massachusetts.

The MAG Collision Center will also be home to McGovern’s transport and vehicle mobility division, McGovern Transport, housing its fleet of 14 trucks. With significant regional growth planned for McGovern’s vehicle transportation services, MAG Collision will play an integral role in keeping the division’s trucks meticulously maintained while recruiting top CDL driving talent.

The facility’s team brings decades of expertise across every collision discipline and has plans to expand further. “We are actively looking to grow our talented 30-person team by nearly 50%, with 10 open roles for experienced auto body technicians, paint technicians, estimators, and customer service representatives,” said Brian D’Alesio, general manager of the MAG Collision Center. “I encourage any qualified candidates looking to advance their careers with a growing, dynamic company to inquire about openings.”

The major launch follows a milestone year for McGovern Auto Group, having expanded to 29 dealerships across Massachusetts, New York, and New Hampshire while amassing over $2.2 billion in annual revenues.