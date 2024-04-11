Chicagoland CARSTAR Continues Commitment to Education

CARSTAR, with over 20 locations across Chicago, continues its commitment to technical education for young adults with the ninth annual sponsorship of the Lincoln Tech Spring Career Fair, according to a news release.
Chicagoland CARSTAR sponsored an educational booth at the event where students could learn more about careers in collision repair. They also participated in the ever-popular "Guess the Estimate" contest for a $50 gift card or Starbucks gift card, and snacks were also provided. More importantly, students received contact information for all the Chicagoland CARSTAR locations to pursue apprenticeships and full-time positions.
“By providing them opportunities for hands-on experience and insight into what it takes to be successful in this business, we can help them secure positions in the field and attract the technicians we need for the future,” said Ramon Carabello, owner of CARSTAR International, Chicagoland CARSTAR business group leader.
More than 500 collision repair and auto mechanic students attended the Lincoln Tech Career Fair, along with some 40 local vendors and repair businesses. This May, their graduating class will include 20 students headed into the collision industry.