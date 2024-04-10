EPA Webinar on $24 Million in Pollution Prevention Grants

The public is invited by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on April 11 from 2-3:30 p.m. ET, for a webinar on the availability of nearly $24 million in grants to support states, U.S. territories and Tribes in providing technical assistance to businesses to develop and adopt pollution prevention (P2) practices.

The webinar will review information about two Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) for EPA’s P2 program and the grant application process to help potential applicants submit a high-quality application to EPA for consideration. Time will be provided during the webinars for questions from participants.

Two grant opportunities were announced on March 18:

$14 million P2 Grant Opportunity: Funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this opportunity has no matching requirement and will be fully funded at the time grants are awarded. The maximum amount of each grant is $350,000. $9.94 million P2 Grant Opportunity: Funded through the traditional P2 grants program, this opportunity includes a cost share/match requirement of fifty percent and funding is over a two-year cycle. Individual grant awards up to $700,000 for the two-year funding period.

EPA’s P2 Hub Resources Center webpage includes links to resources for grantees including webinars, writing guidance, networking tools, and helpful templates. Additionally, EPA’s P2 Grant Partner Connection List can be used by potential applicants and partners to identify each other and create partnerships to strengthen their ability to provide P2 technical assistance to businesses and facilitate the development, adoption and dissemination of P2 solutions.

One resource includes the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) program, which collects information to track industry progress in reducing waste generation and moving towards safer waste management alternatives.

Applications are due by May 17. Additional information is available on grants.gov.