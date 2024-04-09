Crash Champions Acquires Oregon-Based MSO

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Oregon-based Premier Auto Body and its three locations.

Premier Auto Body serves the communities of Bend and Redmond, Oregon, with certified collision repair service.

“This is a continuation of our steady, strategic growth plan and represents yet another quality addition to the Crash Champions team,” said Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We’re proud to bring the Crash Champions brand to Bend and Redmond and look forward to continuing the legacy of high-quality service that these communities have come to expect from Premier Auto Body.”

With the acquisition, Crash Champions doubled its Oregon footprint, while expanding its nationwide lineup of collision repair centers to 630 locations across 37 states.

“For more than two decades, the Premier Auto Body team has been proud to serve the Redmond and Bend communities with reliable collision repair service,” said Troy Lindquist, owner of Premier Auto Body. “Matt Ebert and his team at Crash Champions have earned a reputation as a premier MSO with an unparalleled focus on delivering a best-in-class experience to customers and business partners. It speaks volumes that they are investing in our team, and we look forward to joining the Crash Champions network.”