Global ADAS Market Expected to Double by 2030

The global advanced driver assistance (ADAS) market size is projected to grow from 334 million units in 2024 to 655 million units by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 11.9%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The U.S. is predicted to lead the North American ADAS industry due to high demand for feature-rich cars and trucks. Companies like Black Sesame Technologies and BlackBerry are partnering with others to integrate advanced AI algorithms, sensor fusion, and cybersecurity features into ADAS technology.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are expected to experience the most significant growth in volume, driven by government subsidies for electric infrastructure and competition among manufacturers. Automakers are focusing on eco-friendly vehicles with enhanced driving comfort features.

Application software in the automotive market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing sales of ADAS-equipped vehicles and rising demand for connected technologies. Many companies provide ADAS functionalities that require efficient real-time application software.

Hyundai Motor Company plans to standardize six airbags across all its models and integrate ADAS as a standard feature across all models by 2025. It is anticipated that 60% of all Hyundai vehicles sold in India will incorporate ADAS features by 2024.