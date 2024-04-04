Free Damage Assessment Class Coming This May in Wichita, KS

Best Body Shop, in collaboration with Spenasi-Americas, is offering a free damage assessment class to the public from Friday, May 3 to Saturday, May 4 in Wichita, Kansas, according to a Facebook event page.

The class will provide an in-depth look at the process of assessing vehicle damage, from pre-wash to disassembly.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, with an open house and social time. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the staff, tour the facility, and socialize. The class will commence at 9 a.m. the following morning, Saturday.

According to the event page, whether you are a general consumer, past customer, shop owner, technician, or just want to see how a modern collision facility works, you're invited. In addition to the educational opportunities, free food and drinks will be provided to attendees.

This event is not only a chance to learn more about the collision repair process and also an opportunity to engage with the community and industry professionals.

Best Body Shop is located at 10817 W Kellogg St., Wichita, Kansas.