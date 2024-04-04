  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Free Damage Assessment Class Coming This May in Wichita, Kansas

    April 4, 2024
    The event is also open to non-industry workers.
    Best Body Shop
    Inside Best Body Shop
    Inside Best Body Shop
    Inside Best Body Shop
    Inside Best Body Shop
    Inside Best Body Shop

    Best Body Shop, in collaboration with Spanesi-Americas, is offering a free damage assessment class to the public from Friday, May 3 to Saturday, May 4 in Wichita, Kansas, according to a Facebook event page. 

    The class will provide an in-depth look at the process of assessing vehicle damage, from pre-wash to disassembly.

    The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, with an open house and social time. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the staff, tour the facility, and socialize. The class will commence at 9 a.m. the following morning, Saturday.

    According to the event page, whether you are a general consumer, past customer, shop owner, technician, or just want to see how a modern collision facility works, you're invited. In addition to the educational opportunities, free food and drinks will be provided to attendees.

    This event is not only a chance to learn more about the collision repair process and also an opportunity to engage with the community and industry professionals.

    Best Body Shop is located at 10817 W Kellogg St., Wichita, Kansas.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.

    Body Shop Floor Layouts to Maximize Space & Streamline Production

    This free guide from Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) will help you determine an ideal layout for your automotive shop to increase throughput with no additional labor.