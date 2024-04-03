Spanesi Americas COO Timothy Morgan Retires

On April 1, Spanesi Americas announced COO Timothy Morgan has retired, according to a news release.

In doing so, this led to the appointment of Alex Stapleton as North American Sales and Marketing Director and Jeramy Holloway as Director of Aftersales in order to fill Morgan’s role.

“This leadership expansion marks a significant and exciting move for our organization,” according to the release. “Allowing us to direct our energy towards fortifying product offerings, refining service delivery, and nurturing relationships with both our valued clientele and esteemed network of distributors throughout North America. Furthermore, the recent appointment of Mr. Holloway works well for our collective vision. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to elevate our post sales process and overall customer satisfaction. This pivotal moment underscores our commitment to innovation, quality, and our customers, positioning us for sustained growth and unparalleled success in the marketplace.”

Spanesi Americas also announced an enhanced partnership with Spanesi S.p.A. to bolster the company’s strategic objectives and capitalize on existing growth opportunities. This collaboration is designed to leverage global insights and expertise, according to the release.

Regarding the company’s recent enhanced partnership, Alex Stapleton said, “We are enthusiastic about the future and believe this partnership will really help us drive innovation over the next several years. There is an opportunity to expand our industry-leading products and services while working toward some of our more robust long-term strategic goals, and that is incredibly exciting.”

Spanesi Americas Inc. is an automotive equipment supplier located in Naperville, Illinois. Spanesi Americas is a subsidiary of Spanesi S.p.A, a family-owned business, founded in 1969 in Italy. Spanesi produces a wide range of automotive collision repair equipment and distributes its products globally.