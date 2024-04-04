Joe Hudson’s Now in Missouri

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center (JHCC) announced seven significant acquisitions across Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, and its newest state, Missouri, according to a news release.

JHCC’s most recent acquisition, Complete Collision, has two locations situated along Route 66, in the historic communities of St. James and St. Robert in the heart of the Ozarks. Owned and operated by Jim Smith, the Complete Collision teams have over 120 years of combined collision repair experience.

“This marks our first venture into the Missouri market, and we couldn’t be more thrilled", said Brant Wilson, CEO of JHCC. "With our careful selection of strategic locations adjacent to our current footprint, we are well-positioned to offer the operational support and oversight needed for their continued success.”

Joe Hudson’s has also increased its number of locations in Arkansas with the acquisition of three Carstar Patriot shops in Conway, Little Rock, and North Little Rock. Chase Marchese, a former U.S. Army medic who served in Iraq from 2006 to 2011, has owned the locations for the last ten years.

“We are excited and privileged to extend a warm welcome to the Carstar Patriot teammates as they become part of the JHCC family. We look forward to uniting our strengths and upholding their tradition of delivering excellence in both quality and service,” said Cameron Dickson, COO of JHCC. “Our commitment remains steadfast in providing unwavering support to the veterans of the Little Rock community, just as Chase has done before us.”

In the latter part of last month, Joe Hudson’s acquired both H&R Auto Body in Leander, Texas, and Renfro’s Collision in Richmond, Kentucky. Darrell and Melissa Denton, pillars of the Leander/Cedar Park community, have provided top-tier collision repair services for over three decades. Renfro’s Collision, founded in central Kentucky by Shannon Renfro, is a 45,000 square foot state-of-the-art repair facility known for providing quality repairs and exceptional customer service to the Richmond community since 1996.

Wendy Patrick, the Chief Administrative Officer of JHCC, emphasized that the company’s dedication goes beyond solely acquiring new locations. “We’re strongly focused on retaining the valuable skills and expertise of the technicians and associates from these locations. JHCC is committed to ensuring a smooth integration of these professionals into our organization and maintaining the exceptional standards that define Joe Hudson’s Collision Center.”

Those considering selling their business are encouraged visit jhcc.com/sell-my-shop/ to initiate a confidential conversation.