  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    PA Body Shop Owners Accused of Insurance Fraud

    April 3, 2024
    The alleged scammers worked together to steal over $300k from insurance companies.
    adobestock_342978470
    Courthouse scene with a gavel and a scale
    Courthouse scene with a gavel and a scale
    Courthouse scene with a gavel and a scale
    Courthouse scene with a gavel and a scale
    Courthouse scene with a gavel and a scale

    Owners of two Cumberland County (Pennsylvania) auto body repair shops and a former furniture store manager are accused by the Attorney General’s Office of submitting years of fraudulent insurance claims, according to multiple regional news outlets.

    According to court documents which WPMT FOX43 obtained, over a dozen charges have been filed in Cumberland County Magisterial District Judge Kathryn Silcox’s office against Kevin Hartung, 45, of Somerset; Kwa’rai Samuel, 24, of New Bloomfield; and Lori Retus, 50, of Dillsburg. These charges include but are not limited to, stolen identity, fraudulent information to insurance companies, corruption, and more.

    LKR Autobody & Repair and Hoppers Foreign Autobody & Repair are also facing felonies in the case.

    The charges come after a grand jury investigation revealed that the alleged scammers worked together to steal $300,998.23 from insurance companies by submitting fake claims.

    According to ABC27, investigators stated in many of the audio recordings, Samuel changed the inflection of his voice when acting as a different person. In at least one recording, Samuel allegedly pretended to be a female by changing his voice to a higher-pitched tone.

    All three will have hearings set for April 11.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.

    Body Shop Floor Layouts to Maximize Space & Streamline Production

    This free guide from Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) will help you determine an ideal layout for your automotive shop to increase throughput with no additional labor.