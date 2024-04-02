Memphis Police Bust Father-Son Chop Shop

A father-son duo is facing multiple charges after Memphis, Tennessee Police say they stole numerous cars and altered their appearance to sell at a chop shop, according to a WREG Memphis article.

Marvin Hilliard, 52, and Marvin Hilliard Jr., 30, are both charged with eight counts of theft of property, three counts of cruelty to animals, two counts of altering vehicle serial numbers, altering auto plates, and violation of chop shop law.

From November 2020 to November 2023, the two allegedly stole eight vehicles totaling $374,317.

On December 14, 2023, detectives executed a chop shop search warrant at C&M Tow Yard on Third Street. They found eight stolen cars or parts of stolen cars scattered throughout the property.

MPD found a red Jeep Grand Cherokee that reportedly belonged to the girlfriend of Hilliard Jr. It was stolen out of Nashville, and was originally white but had been painted black with red stripes.

The owner of a 2014 Chrysler 300 told officers he dropped his car off to have some work done. An unknown male told him he needed new seats and replaced them with seats from a stolen Dodge Charger Daytona.

More cars were reported stolen out of Mississippi and other regional areas. They were missing several parts that have yet to be recovered.

Detectives also found three malnourished Pitbulls on the property. The dogs lacked food, shelter, and were chained to vehicles with heavy chains. The Memphis Animal Shelter took custody of the dogs.

The duo are being held on a $250,000 bond as of April 1.