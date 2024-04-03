Delaware's Hertrich Opens 13th Collision Center

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships has announced the acquisition of Lewes Body Works in Lewes, Delaware, according to a news release.

This acquisition marks their 13th collision center. This will also be the second Hertrich collision center in Lewes, located just three miles from the Hertrich Collision Center of Lewes at 16271 Willow Creek Road, which opened in January 2021.

The collision center, like the 12 other Hertrich Collision Centers, will offer free estimates, paintless dent repair, glass replacement, insurance assistance, 24-hour towing and rental assistance, and a lifetime warranty.

Richard Perez, the current owner, began his career in the automotive industry at 13, pumping gas and changing oil after school and on weekends at a station in Lewes. The owner of that station purchased Lewes Body Works in 1982, but when he passed away suddenly in 2001, Richard purchased it from the family in 2002. Richard is proud of the state-of-the-art facility that Lewes Body Works has become over the years through extensive renovation and modernization.

Perez said, “I loved being able to take care of and complete repairs for people I’ve known around Lewes my whole life.”

He is grateful to the Lewes community for a business built without advertising or direct repair relationships with insurance companies. It has been nothing but repeat business and referrals keeping him busy seven days a week for over twenty years, according to the release.

When asked what he would do with his newfound free time, he laughed and said, “Take the opportunity to travel with my wife and stay busy as always.”