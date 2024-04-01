First Responders Help OK Drivers be Safer on the Road Through NABC Program

More than 40 first responders from the Guthrie (Oklahoma) Fire Department and surrounding areas donned their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in the area, according to a news release.

This is thanks to Tim’s Auto Body & Collision Repair, Farmers Insurance, USAA Insurance, Genesis Rescue Systems, and the National Auto Body Council First Responder Emergency Education (NABC F.R.E.E.) program.

Tim’s Auto Body & Collision Repair in Guthrie hosted first responders from the Guthrie Fire Department and surrounding areas at a special NABC F.R.E.E. education and guidance program on March 23 to help ensure Guthrie drivers have the best prepared response in case of an accident.

Today’s vehicles are equipped with numerous airbags, advanced technology, and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident, but these same safety advantages make it harder for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers. Add to that the potential challenge presented by electric and hybrid engines, and first responders need a whole new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures.

First responder Dylan Fleshman said, “In our area, we do not use our extrication tools very often. Using the latest extrication tools and practicing on later model cars is a rare opportunity. Thank you.”

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology, and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 5,500 first responders.

Jessica from Tim’s Body Worx said, “We work on late model cars every day and understand the complexities of hard steels. We are excited to give back to our community and first responders by providing later model cars and expert instruction from Genesis Rescue Systems.”

Farmers Insurance and USAA Insurance provided the vehicles, and Genesis Rescue Systems supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration. Photos from the event can be found at the provided link.