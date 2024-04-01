  • Advertise
    CIF Announces 2024 Board of Trustees

    April 1, 2024
    The board includes 15 industry leaders.
    The Collision Industry Foundation
    The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced their board of trustees and elected officers for 2024, according to a news release.

    The board includes 15 industry leaders who have volunteered their time and made the commitment to serve the mission and vision of CIF.

    The incoming 2024 officers are as follows:

    • President - Dan Risley, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.
    • Vice President - Casey Steffen, Norton by Saint-Gobain Abrasives
    • Treasurer - Jim Ocampo, Axalta
    • Secretary – Kurt Lammon, Polyvance
    • Immediate Past President - Michael Quinn, AirPro Diagnostics

    CIF also welcomes the following newly elected trustees:

    • Nick Callum, Headlights.com
    • Kurt Lammon, Polyvance, who was also elected as secretary
    • Mike Lanza, Mirka
    • Don Smith, Elitek Vehicle Services / LKQ Corporation

    Trustees continuing their terms:

    • Martin Crowell, Geico
    • Frank LaViola, AirPro Diagnostics
    • Harry Hall
    • Paul Hill, OriginalOneParts
    • Petra Schroeder, Collisionista
    • Scott Walton, Sherwin-Williams
    • Jeff Wildman, BASF
    • John Webb, TenPoint Complete

    Departing CIF trustees, finishing their terms at the end of 2023:

    • Yvette Burke, Enterprise
    • Jordan Hendler, AdminConcepts
    • Brenda Hogen, PartsTrader

    Also in the release, CIF President Dan Risley stated, “CIF has been fortunate to have the involvement of so many incredible industry colleagues who are dedicated to providing support to our brothers and sisters in need. I would like to especially thank our outgoing Trustees who have provided such inspiration and hands-on support over the years. They will be truly missed.”

