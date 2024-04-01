CIF Announces 2024 Board of Trustees

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced their board of trustees and elected officers for 2024, according to a news release.

The board includes 15 industry leaders who have volunteered their time and made the commitment to serve the mission and vision of CIF.

The incoming 2024 officers are as follows:

President - Dan Risley, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

Vice President - Casey Steffen, Norton by Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Treasurer - Jim Ocampo, Axalta

Secretary – Kurt Lammon, Polyvance

Immediate Past President - Michael Quinn, AirPro Diagnostics

CIF also welcomes the following newly elected trustees:

Nick Callum, Headlights.com

Kurt Lammon, Polyvance, who was also elected as secretary

Mike Lanza, Mirka

Don Smith, Elitek Vehicle Services / LKQ Corporation

Trustees continuing their terms:

Martin Crowell, Geico

Frank LaViola, AirPro Diagnostics

Harry Hall

Paul Hill, OriginalOneParts

Petra Schroeder, Collisionista

Scott Walton, Sherwin-Williams

Jeff Wildman, BASF

John Webb, TenPoint Complete

Departing CIF trustees, finishing their terms at the end of 2023:

Yvette Burke, Enterprise

Jordan Hendler, AdminConcepts

Brenda Hogen, PartsTrader

Also in the release, CIF President Dan Risley stated, “CIF has been fortunate to have the involvement of so many incredible industry colleagues who are dedicated to providing support to our brothers and sisters in need. I would like to especially thank our outgoing Trustees who have provided such inspiration and hands-on support over the years. They will be truly missed.”