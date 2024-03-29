CIECA Welcomes ADAS Solutions USA as Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) welcomes new Corporate member ADAS Solutions USA, according to a news release.

Frank Phillips, vice president of strategy for ADAS Solutions USA, has been a CIECA advocate and supporter for more than 20 years.

“Being a CIECA member at previous organizations has given me a clear picture of what organizations can gain by being involved as members,” Phillips said. “Once I shared the value and purpose of CIECA, Jerry and the team were quick to support our membership.”

“As technology continues to evolve, and ADAS technology definitions change from being convenience features to regulated safety systems, it’s going to require the service industry to align to ensure these important systems on our vehicles are as carefully and correctly considered and repaired as structural and welding repairs are considered today,” he explained.

He said CIECA will ultimately play a huge part in developing industry standards around ADAS systems and how they are identified electronically. Phillips also said the risk has never been greater than today with the opportunities that ADAS repair and calibrations bring.

COO Jerry Cathcart started his first calibration center in Loveland, CO, in July 2021 to perform ADAS static calibrations. He partnered with Daryl Bennett, the company’s current CEO, and Cliff Mayer, VP of Business Development, and the three owners incorporated ADAS Solutions USA, Inc. in June 2022. The majority of their 35 employees are calibration technicians.

ADAS Solutions USA currently has nine locations—eight in Colorado and one in Tennessee—all owned and operated by the organization. New locations are scheduled to open in St. Louis, MO, and Dallas, TX. The company’s goal is to operate at least 100 locations in the coming years.