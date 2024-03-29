  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    CIECA Welcomes ADAS Solutions USA as Corporate Member

    March 29, 2024
    ADAS Solutions USA currently has nine locations.
    The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association
    adas_solutions_usa_logo
    adas_solutions_usa_logo
    adas_solutions_usa_logo
    adas_solutions_usa_logo
    adas_solutions_usa_logo

    The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) welcomes new Corporate member ADAS Solutions USA, according to a news release.

    Frank Phillips, vice president of strategy for ADAS Solutions USA, has been a CIECA advocate and supporter for more than 20 years.

    “Being a CIECA member at previous organizations has given me a clear picture of what organizations can gain by being involved as members,” Phillips said. “Once I shared the value and purpose of CIECA, Jerry and the team were quick to support our membership.”

    “As technology continues to evolve, and ADAS technology definitions change from being convenience features to regulated safety systems, it’s going to require the service industry to align to ensure these important systems on our vehicles are as carefully and correctly considered and repaired as structural and welding repairs are considered today,” he explained.

    He said CIECA will ultimately play a huge part in developing industry standards around ADAS systems and how they are identified electronically. Phillips also said the risk has never been greater than today with the opportunities that ADAS repair and calibrations bring.

    COO Jerry Cathcart started his first calibration center in Loveland, CO, in July 2021 to perform ADAS static calibrations. He partnered with Daryl Bennett, the company’s current CEO, and Cliff Mayer, VP of Business Development, and the three owners incorporated ADAS Solutions USA, Inc. in June 2022. The majority of their 35 employees are calibration technicians.

    ADAS Solutions USA currently has nine locations—eight in Colorado and one in Tennessee—all owned and operated by the organization. New locations are scheduled to open in St. Louis, MO, and Dallas, TX. The company’s goal is to operate at least 100 locations in the coming years.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.