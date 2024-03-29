I-CAR Committee Chairman Will Run 209 Miles for CREF

Proceeds from his run will benefit CREF and collision repair educational programs throughout Ohio.

As of March 27, Cottrell told FenderBender he has so far raised $2,200, assuming he completes all 209 miles in the six days. He has the ambitious goal to raise $20,000.

"Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Pop-Tarts"

Participants in the Coast to Coaster will be given six days to finish, requiring the ability to travel at least 35 miles per day; however, Cottrell’s personal goal is to complete the journey within five days, giving him a day to recover before his 60th birthday on May 1.

He plans to rest and recuperate every night at a motel and as of March 27, he has received four sponsors for motel stays and he’s working on getting two more.

Cottrell will also take short breaks every five miles. He’ll avoid eating anything heavy throughout the day, opting instead for small snacks such as Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Pop-Tarts while he’s running. He’ll only eat one substantial meal per day, which will be at the end of the day when he’s at a motel.

A crew will assist him throughout the event to help provide aid or transportation if needed, and CREF is helping him put together a group of volunteers to join the crew and support him on this journey.