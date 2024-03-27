  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Collision Vision Welcomes Dan Dent as New CEO

    March 27, 2024
    Dan Dent joins Collision Vision after eight years at Nissan.
    Collision Vision
    dan_dent
    dan_dent
    dan_dent
    dan_dent
    dan_dent

    Collision Vision announced the appointment of Dan Dent as its CEO, effective April 2, according to a news release.

    Dent joins Collision Vision with a focus on developing a cutting-edge, collaborative SaaS marketplace. This initiative, according to a release, aims to redefine the industry’s future, fostering unparalleled efficiency and connectivity among stakeholders.

    “Software solutions are pivotal in advancing business and societal needs. However, it takes visionary leaders like Dan Dent to catalyze true industry-wide collaboration and evolution,” said Matthew McDonnell, a founding member of Collision Vision.

    Previously, Dent had an eight-year tenure at Nissan, and was at Chrysler prior to that.

    According to the release, Dent’s “forward-thinking strategies and leadership have not only accelerated Nissan’s growth but also established new benchmarks in collision repair and automotive excellence.”

    “I am exhilarated to join the Collision Vision team and lead the company through its forthcoming phase of dynamic growth,” Dent said. “Collision Vision’s dedication to pioneering solutions and sustainability resonates deeply with my personal ethos. I look forward to harnessing our collective talents to catalyze significant, positive transformations within the automotive sector.”

    Collision Vision is a SaaS company founded by industry veterans Matthew McDonnell, Andrew Suggs, and Jimmy Lefler.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.