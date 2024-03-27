Collision Vision Welcomes Dan Dent as New CEO

Collision Vision announced the appointment of Dan Dent as its CEO, effective April 2, according to a news release.

Dent joins Collision Vision with a focus on developing a cutting-edge, collaborative SaaS marketplace. This initiative, according to a release, aims to redefine the industry’s future, fostering unparalleled efficiency and connectivity among stakeholders.

“Software solutions are pivotal in advancing business and societal needs. However, it takes visionary leaders like Dan Dent to catalyze true industry-wide collaboration and evolution,” said Matthew McDonnell, a founding member of Collision Vision.

Previously, Dent had an eight-year tenure at Nissan, and was at Chrysler prior to that.

According to the release, Dent’s “forward-thinking strategies and leadership have not only accelerated Nissan’s growth but also established new benchmarks in collision repair and automotive excellence.”

“I am exhilarated to join the Collision Vision team and lead the company through its forthcoming phase of dynamic growth,” Dent said. “Collision Vision’s dedication to pioneering solutions and sustainability resonates deeply with my personal ethos. I look forward to harnessing our collective talents to catalyze significant, positive transformations within the automotive sector.”

Collision Vision is a SaaS company founded by industry veterans Matthew McDonnell, Andrew Suggs, and Jimmy Lefler.