Deserving NJ Medical Patient Gets Refurbished Vehicle

A deserving Bergenfield, New Jersey, resident was presented a vehicle to provide him the ability to get to critical medical appointments – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with car donor GEICO and repair partner Denville Bear and Body Service.

“When they asked me to do this, I didn’t hesitate,” said Greg Leifken, the owner of Denville Bear. “We need to help people when we can. Bruce Banks has been through a lot of struggles and is very deserving of the donation.”

Bruce Banks is on the list for a heart/kidney double transplant. Until now, the trip from his home to the hospital via public transportation took three hours each way.

Speaking during a dialysis treatment session shortly after driving away from the presentation in his fully refurbished 2014 Honda CRV, Banks was euphoric: “This was due to a collection of so many of my supporters. It was overwhelming.”

Among Banks’ supporters is the Quality Insights Rental Network, the agency that nominated him for the NABC Recycled Rides program.