  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Semi-Truck Tires Nearly Strikes Body Shop Owner

    March 28, 2024
    As of March 27, no one has claimed the tires.
    Extreme Auto Body
    Outside building view of semi-truck tire damage at Extreme Auto Body in Greeley, Colorado.
    Outside building view of semi-truck tire damage at Extreme Auto Body in Greeley, Colorado.
    Outside building view of semi-truck tire damage at Extreme Auto Body in Greeley, Colorado.
    Outside building view of semi-truck tire damage at Extreme Auto Body in Greeley, Colorado.
    Outside building view of semi-truck tire damage at Extreme Auto Body in Greeley, Colorado.
    Outside building view of semi-truck tire damage at Extreme Auto Body in Greeley, Colorado.

    On Monday, March 25, an auto body shop owner was close to being hit by two semi-truck tires that crashed into his shop.

    Extreme Auto Body
    Robert Vigil said the 1963 Ford Falcon has been an on-going father-son project.
    Robert Vigil said the 1963 Ford Falcon has been an on-going father-son project.
    Robert Vigil said the 1963 Ford Falcon has been an on-going father-son project.
    Robert Vigil said the 1963 Ford Falcon has been an on-going father-son project.
    Robert Vigil said the 1963 Ford Falcon has been an on-going father-son project.
    Robert Vigil said the 1963 Ford Falcon has been an on-going father-son project.

    Robert Vigil, owner of Extreme Auto Body in Greeley, Colorado, told KDVR-TV reporters that he was in a paint booth when the tires crashed into the section of the shop where he was. The tires ripped through the wall of the building’s exterior that faces U.S. Route 85.”

    The tires struck the driver’s side quarter panel of a 1963 Ford Falcon that Vigil and his 86-year-old father restore in their spare time. No one was injured in the incident.

    In a phone call with FenderBender, Vigil said his father, who usually works on the car, had stayed home that day due to icy road conditions from a recent snowstorm and a medical appointment he had that day.

    Extreme Auto Body
    The tires remain inside Extreme Auto Body with no one to claim them.
    The tires remain inside Extreme Auto Body with no one to claim them.
    The tires remain inside Extreme Auto Body with no one to claim them.
    The tires remain inside Extreme Auto Body with no one to claim them.
    The tires remain inside Extreme Auto Body with no one to claim them.
    The tires remain inside Extreme Auto Body with no one to claim them.

    “He was in complete shock,” Vigil said as he recounted how he broke the news to his father. He described his father as very reserved and stoic, but not when he told him about the damages done to their father-son project.

    As of March 27, the tires remain at the body shop, the owners of the tires are still unidentified, and a police investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

    According to Big Rig Pros, the average cost of semi-truck tires is between $400 and $600 each.

    Vigil told FenderBender that the tires remain on his property and he plans to pursue any legal action possible if he discovers the incident was due to negligence.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.