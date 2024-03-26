Crash Champions Grows Idaho Network

Crash Champions now operates nine Idaho locations, according to a news release.

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Addison Collision Repair in Twin Falls, Idaho.

“This is another proud step forward as we expand the Crash Champions brand and vision across the state of Idaho,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Addison Collision Repair has a strong legacy of delivering consistent, high-quality repair service, and we look forward to continuing that tradition as Crash Champions.”

“We’re grateful for the legacy that Addison Collision Repair has created in our community and believe joining the Crash Champions team is a tremendous opportunity for our employees, customers, and business partners,” said Jared Povey, co-owner of Addison Collision Repair.

The repair center is located at 1196 Addison Ave.