NHTSA: Side Curtain Air Bag Inflators May Rupture

On March 25, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published a recall notice for several vehicles, two of which involve Stellantis air bag inflators.

Recall ID 24V198

For certain Chrysler and Dodge models, the right and left side curtain air bag inflators may rupture due to a manufacturing defect.

Dealers will replace both side curtain air bags, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 3, 2024. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is 19B.

Affected Vehicle(s): CHRYSLER 300 (2018-2021) DODGE CHARGER (2018-2021)



Recall ID 24V199

For certain Chrysler, Jeep, and RAM models, the steering column control module may not be welded properly, which can prevent the driver’s air bag from deploying in a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.”

Dealers will inspect and replace the steering column control module, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 3, 2024. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s numbers for this recall are 14B, 33B, 34B, 35B, 36B.

Affected Vehicle(s): CHRYSLER PACIFICA (2023-2024) CHRYSLER VOYAGER (2023) JEEP GLADIATOR (2023) JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE (2023) JEEP GRAND WAGONEER (2023-2024) JEEP WAGONEER (2023-2024) JEEP WRANGLER (2023-2024) RAM 1500 (2023-2024) RAM 2500 (2023-2024) RAM 3500 (2023-2024) RAM 4500 (2023-2024) RAM 5500 (2023-2024)



Recall ID 24V197

For certain Ram models, the wiring harness may have a poor connection, which can cause the left taillight and left turn signal to become inoperative. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

The remedy is under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 3, 2024. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is 21B.

Affected Vehicle(s): RAM PROMASTER (2021-2022)



Recall ID 24V200

For certain Kia models, the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) may become damaged and stop charging the 12-Volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power.

Dealers will inspect and replace the ICCU and its fuse, as necessary. In addition, dealers will update the ICCU software. All repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 29, 2024. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC302.

Affected Vehicle(s):

KIA EV6 (2022-2024)



Recall ID 24V201

For certain Jaguar models, the brake pad wear warning light may not appear on the instrument cluster as intended, failing to warn the driver that the brake pads are worn out. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 135, “Light Vehicle Brake Systems.”

Dealers will update the car configuration file software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 10, 2024. Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar’s number for this recall is H481.

Affected Vehicle(s): JAGUAR E-PACE (2021-2024)



Recall ID 24V204

For certain Genesis and Hyundai models, the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) may become damaged and stop charging the 12-Volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power.

Dealers will inspect and replace the ICCU and its fuse, as necessary. In addition, dealers will update the ICCU software. All repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 14, 2024. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 257/021G.

Affected Vehicle(s): GENESIS GV60 (2023-2024) GENESIS GV70 EV (2023-2024) GENESIS GV80 EV (2023-2024) HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 (2022-2024) HYUNDAI IONIQ 6 (2023-2024)



Recall ID 24V205

For the 2024 Genesis GV70 vehicles, water may leak into the transmission control harness, which can cause a short circuit and unexpectedly shift the transmission from Park to Neutral.

Owners are advised to turn off the ignition and use the emergency parking brake after parking their vehicles. Dealers will inspect the transmission control harness and repair the connector, or replace the harness and internal wiring, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 14, 2024. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 020G

Recall ID 24V207

For certain Mercedes models, a 48-Volt ground connection under the passenger seat may not be secured properly, resulting in the ground connection overheating.

Dealers will inspect and tighten the 48-Volt ground connection as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 14, 2024. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Affected Vehicle(s): MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GLE53 (2021-2024) MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GLE63 S (2021-2024) MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GLS63 (2021-2023) MERCEDES-BENZ GLE350 (2023-2024) MERCEDES-BENZ GLE450 (2020-2024) MERCEDES-BENZ GLE580 (2020-2023) MERCEDES-BENZ GLS450 (2019-2023) MERCEDES-BENZ GLS580 (2020-2023) MERCEDES-MAYBACH GLS600 (2021-2023)



Recall ID 24V216

LiveWire EV is recalling their 2024 S2DM (S2 Del Mar) motorcycles. The rear axle and lower shock joint nuts may not have been properly tightened.

Dealers will inspect, tighten any loose nuts and replace damaged components as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 26, 2024. Owners may contact LiveWire customer service at 1-855-387-4337. LiveWire’s number for this recall is 1002.

Recall ID 24V209

There is missing tire and rim information on the following vehicles:

ALFA ROMEO TONALE (2024)

DODGE HORNET (2024)

Recall ID 24V211

There is a missing federal certification placard on the following vehicles: