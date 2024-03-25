ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Montana

ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley, in Belgrade, Montana, is the first ProColor Collision location in the state, according to a news release.

This new facility is operated by Robert Rinta and Simon Gratch, both natives of Montana who have served in the Montana National Guard.

In December 2022, Rinta opened NOVUS Glass Bozeman, which provides mobile auto glass services. These services include windshield repair, auto glass replacement, ADAS services, headlight restoration, windshield wiper replacement, and water repellent treatments.

"Since purchasing my NOVUS Glass franchise from Fix Network in 2022, I’ve experienced the support and guidance provided by the franchise,” said Rinta. “With their help, I’ve created strong relationships with insurance companies and parts dealers that would have been hard to achieve on my own. I’ve always been interested in vehicle repairs and have seen the growth of Fix Network’s ProColor Collision brand. I knew this was an endeavor I wanted to pursue with the help of the ProColor Collision support team.”

The news release stated that ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley will be “the first of many new locations across the country scheduled to join ProColor Collision in 2024.”