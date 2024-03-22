PA Residents Angered by a Caliber Collision Development

Council members have had to strike a balance between the private property rights of Caliber, which owns the property, and neighbors of the site who are upset at having their wooded view replaced with a body shop.

Murrysville municipal staff created a list of 26 conditions ahead of their Tuesday, March 19 meeting, each of which was discussed alongside six proposed conditions from local residents to the council.

The conditions and suggestions addressed topics such as operational hours, concern for possible hazardous contamination, soundproofing, etc.

According to a Trib LIVE article, Council President Dayne Dice said the municipality will work with Caliber Collision representatives on a final list of conditions, and council will take a vote on the application at its April 5 meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the municipal building.