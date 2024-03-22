  • Advertise
    PA Residents Angered by a Caliber Collision Development

    March 22, 2024
    Murrysville municipal staff created a list of 26 conditions for the MSO.
    Municipality of Murrysville
    In Murrysville, Pennsylvania, council members are working through a list of voluntary conditions for Caliber Collision, which wishes to build a shop in their municipality.

    Municipality of Murrysville
    Council members have had to strike a balance between the private property rights of Caliber, which owns the property, and neighbors of the site who are upset at having their wooded view replaced with a body shop.

    Murrysville municipal staff created a list of 26 conditions ahead of their Tuesday, March 19 meeting, each of which was discussed alongside six proposed conditions from local residents to the council.

    The conditions and suggestions addressed topics such as operational hours, concern for possible hazardous contamination, soundproofing, etc.

    According to a Trib LIVE article, Council President Dayne Dice said the municipality will work with Caliber Collision representatives on a final list of conditions, and council will take a vote on the application at its April 5 meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the municipal building.

