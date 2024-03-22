Agero Expands Deployment of Crash Response Technology

Agero, a provider of digital driver assistance services and software for the majority of automotive and auto insurance brands, announced the expanded deployment of its crash response technology after experiencing record growth in 2023, according to a news release.

The expansion enables Agero to roll out its Crash Response offering, which immediately works with emergency services to dispatch support after a crash has been detected, to more consumers across the U.S.

The news release reads this is "particularly important as vehicle accident rates and severity continue to rise."

With two additional Top 10 carriers launching programs last year, Agero’s Crash Response dispatch volume doubled. This means not only twice the number of opportunities to realize savings associated with capturing vehicles from accident scenes, but also twice the number of potentially life-saving customer interactions.

“Safety is always the paramount concern whenever a collision occurs,” said Ben Zatlin, vice president and head of accident management at Agero. “At Agero, we’ve long been proud of our ability to get to the scene quickly and help clients recover the vehicle. Now with increased Crash Response deployments, we’re excited to do even more for our clients’ customers in their time of need.”

Through partnerships with leading telematics technology providers, Agero’s Crash Response team is immediately notified once a crash is detected and validated. Their team then follows up with the driver, triages the situation and determines the level of support needed. Considering that the U.S. Department of Transportation considers emergency response time to be “a major factor ensuring an injured person receives the medical care they need to survive a crash,” Agero’s reliability in responsiveness is a life-saving capability.

Accident details are shared immediately with the insurer’s claim system to begin the claims process and dispatch a tow. Without Crash Response, it takes the typical policyholder eight days to report an accident to their insurer, according to a P&C insurance industry study.