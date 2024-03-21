  • Advertise
    Deserving Tucson-area Family Gets a Refurbished Car

    March 21, 2024
    The owner of the newly refurbished car is a mother of two children who require special schooling and medical care.
    National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides
    A deserving mother from the Tucson, Arizona, area was presented a vehicle to provide her the ability to take care of her family – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with insurance partner Allstate and repair partners Maaco and Meineke Car Care, according to a news release.

    Johana Aguilar, a mother of four, was nominated as what the Child and Family Resources agency called “the perfect candidate” for the NABC Recycled Rides program.  

    Two of her four children require special schooling and medical appointments, and her husband has been ill. The only vehicle they have had has been unreliable.  This fully refurbished 2016 Jeep Compass will ease her life tremendously.

    “The entire collision industry has made this possible and we are proud work with partners Allstate and the great people at Freedom Brands to be able to present Johana Aguilar with just such a gift” said Deborah Robinson, executive director of the National Auto Body Council.

    Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation include O'Reilly Auto Parts, Cars for Charity, Advanced Remarketing Services, Copart and Enterprise.

    The presentation was held at the Meineke Car Care center on East Broadway Blvd. in Tucson.

