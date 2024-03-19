U.S. Auto Extended Warranty Market Expected to Surge to $24 Billion by 2030

The rise in the number of road accidents is one of the major drivers for market growth, according to a news release by Allied Analytics.

In addition, the rise in costly repair bills fuels the U.S. auto extended warranty market growth.

These factors increase the chances of unexpected failure of various components and systems of a car, including the engine, gearbox, electrics, steering, and suspension. This, in turn, increases repair bills.

However, these bills are not covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. Thus, to reduce operational and other expenses, vehicle owners adopt extended car warranty services, driving the growth of the market.

The decline in car sales is expected to negatively impact the growth of the market. On the contrary, the surge in innovative services offered by major auto extended warranty players in the U.S., and the rise in demand for endurance extended warranty coverage in automobiles, are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the future.