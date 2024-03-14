Hood Master 2024 Heads to Nashville This Summer

The LKQ FinishMaster Team and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) will celebrate the 5th anniversary of Hood Master in Nashville.
Hood Master has evolved from an industry painting challenge to a platform for co-hosting PiN Master, a student painting contest facilitated by CREF. It serves as a fundraiser to give back to collision repair programs that partner with CREF, and has become a unique industry community event.
The Hood Master challenge is more than just a contest; it’s an exciting platform where painters and refinishers push the boundaries of their creativity and unparalleled talent. Participants create artwork on mini car hoods, which are judged in person by a panel of industry experts, hand-selected by sponsors. Challengers can win prizes including cash, spray guns, industry-related products, and fun swag. The contest categories have expanded to include airbrush, graphics, pinstripe, wild card, and online crowd favorite. This year’s prizes total well over $26,000.
This year’s Hood Master promises more winners, more prizes, a larger fundraiser to support CREF, and more.
There is also PiN Master, advocated by the Collision Repair Education Foundation. It's a challenge for high school and college collision repair students. They are tasked with repairing, designing, and painting retired bowling pins to win industry-related prizes.
The 1st through 3rd place winners, along with the Honorable Mention winner, receive prizes to help prepare for the start of their careers in the automotive industry. Prizes include items like tools and equipment donated by Hood Master sponsors and supporters of CREF. The winners of Hood Master and PiN Master will be announced at the Hood Master event and through social media.
The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at the Bell Tower.
Registration opens on Monday, March 13 at 12 p.m. ET.