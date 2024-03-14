Hood Master 2024 Heads to Nashville This Summer

Hood Master has evolved from an industry painting challenge to a platform for co-hosting PiN Master, a student painting contest facilitated by CREF. It serves as a fundraiser to give back to collision repair programs that partner with CREF, and has become a unique industry community event.

The Hood Master challenge is more than just a contest; it’s an exciting platform where painters and refinishers push the boundaries of their creativity and unparalleled talent. Participants create artwork on mini car hoods, which are judged in person by a panel of industry experts, hand-selected by sponsors. Challengers can win prizes including cash, spray guns, industry-related products, and fun swag. The contest categories have expanded to include airbrush, graphics, pinstripe, wild card, and online crowd favorite. This year’s prizes total well over $26,000.

This year’s Hood Master promises more winners, more prizes, a larger fundraiser to support CREF, and more.

There is also PiN Master, advocated by the Collision Repair Education Foundation. It's a challenge for high school and college collision repair students. They are tasked with repairing, designing, and painting retired bowling pins to win industry-related prizes.