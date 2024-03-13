Minnesota Tech Students Get New Uniforms

Jerry’s Abra, a locally owned and operated collision repair facility in Mankato, Minnesota, has provided and sponsored uniforms for technical college students in the community, according to a news release.

This was made possible by partnering with other organizations, including I-CAR’s Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and Cintas.

Among the uniform recipients were students from South Central College who are currently enrolled in the auto body technology program.

The owners of Jerry’s Abra, Jerry, Geri, and Laura Kottschade, visited the school to gift the students their new uniforms and make connections with the next generation of collision repair experts.

“The instructors, Dan and Jay, have done a remarkable job recruiting top women and men to their program," said Geri Kottschade. "We are so grateful to partner with this school and look forward to continuing to build these bright individuals’ careers!”

Jerry’s Abra has been involved with the local technical schools as the team takes pride in working with and helping future members of the auto body industry. In addition, partnering with the local schools provides the students with incredible career opportunities. Through the collaboration, two second-year students from South Central College were part of Jerry’s Abra internship program since they were in their first year of the auto body technology program.

Laura and Geri both sit on the advisory panel to help nurture and continue to grow the auto body technology program. Additionally, Laura also works on the Skills Jerry’s program that has been built at Jerry’s Abra, where it is the philosophy that the degree is comprised of four years, two in school and two working at the collision repair center. In doing this, Laura has helped foster and place focus on the education and training piece for students to ensure career longevity.