Fuller's Collision Center Acquires Woody's Auto Body

Fuller’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of Woody’s Auto Body in Spencer, Massachusetts, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled about this exciting merger and warmly welcome the talented Woody’s Auto Body team to the Fuller’s Collision Center family,” said Joshua Fuller, CEO of Fuller’s Collision Center. “By joining together with Sean, Cheryl, and Mike Wood, as well as all of the team members, we will be better equipped to serve the needs of our valued customers and strengthen our position as a trusted collision repair provider in Massachusetts.”

The release also stated that Fuller’s plans to bring this same level of modernization and commitment to excellence to the Woody’s Auto Body customer base as their other locations.

Fuller’s Collision Center, part of the Fuller Automotive Companies, is a locally owned and operated collision repair facility headquartered in Auburn, Massachusetts, and has been serving customers for over a century.

Fuller is certified for auto manufacturers such as Honda, Acura, GM, Nissan, Infiniti, Ford, Subaru, Jeep, Chrysler, and more.