The New Global VP of Strategic Operations for Fix Network

Fix Network, a global leader in the automotive aftermarket services sector, announced the appointment of Nick Spiers as the company’s new global vice president of strategic operations.

In this newly minted role, Spiers will shoulder the responsibility of overseeing and coordinating the strategic planning and execution of global operational initiatives across Fix Network and its associated brands.

Spiers embarked on his journey with Fix Network in 2016, assuming the role of manager of international operations. His tenure was marked by instrumental contributions to the company’s expansion into Australia, Germany, and Mexico. In 2019, he ascended to the role of director of strategic initiatives, where he spearheaded new business development and operations strategy on a global scale, with a predominant focus on the Middle East.

Spiers has held diverse roles in sales, business development, commercial, and operations. He operates out of the U.K.

Fix Network’s portfolio includes renowned brands such as Fix Auto Collision, Fix Auto Service, NOVUS Glass, ProColor Collision, among others.