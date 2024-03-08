National MSOs Celebrate International Women's Day

CARSTAR, Fix Auto, and Maaco highlighted some of their employees in observance of International Women’s Day.
Erika Wright is the business operations manager for Fix Auto Modesto, Fix Auto Modesto – City Center, and Fix Auto Sonora.
“There’s a saying by Henry Ford that goes, ‘If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.’ Apart from loving what I do, I truly enjoy the people I work with,” said Wright. “I love seeing and being a part of our team that wants more and strives to succeed. It is important to love what we do, but when you’re surrounded by great people, it makes the work that much more enjoyable and allows you to feed off each other’s energies to achieve a greater purpose.”
Nikki Rende works at Waldron’s A-1 Autobody CARSTAR, and she says the love for her job drives her desire to succeed.
“There are many things I love about my job, but my favorite part would be working alongside my co-workers and the atmosphere within the company,” said Rende. “I am very blessed to be able to say that I love going to my job every day…so much so that even when pregnant, I didn’t want to miss a single day - and didn’t until I absolutely had to!”
Katie Inge, owner of Maaco Chesapeake in Virginia, learned the craft at her father’s side, then became his business partner to run their Maaco location, and today is a leading entrepreneur in the Maaco family.
"I was extremely lucky to grow up in the industry,” said Inge. “At a very young age, any opportunity I got, I would go to the shop with my dad. I would sit on a ladder outside the paint booth and watch him paint cars for hours and hours! I was so mesmerized by it. I thought that was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to learn every aspect of the industry. Then when I was a junior in high school, I enrolled in the work program and started working at the shop immediately and have been here ever since! In 2011, I became partners with my dad. It has been the best decision I have ever made. Even with the everyday challenges, I still love what I do!”