National MSOs Celebrate International Women's Day

CARSTAR, Fix Auto, and Maaco highlighted some of their employees in observance of International Women’s Day.

Erika Wright is the business operations manager for Fix Auto Modesto, Fix Auto Modesto – City Center, and Fix Auto Sonora.

“There’s a saying by Henry Ford that goes, ‘If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.’ Apart from loving what I do, I truly enjoy the people I work with,” said Wright. “I love seeing and being a part of our team that wants more and strives to succeed. It is important to love what we do, but when you’re surrounded by great people, it makes the work that much more enjoyable and allows you to feed off each other’s energies to achieve a greater purpose.”