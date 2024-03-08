Advance Auto Parts and Carquest Auto Parts Now Carry AkzoNobel's Modern Classikk Paint Line

AkzoNobel announced the Modern Classikk by Kindig paint line is now available for purchase at select Advance Auto Parts and Carquest Auto Parts stores nationwide.

AkzoNobel's ultra-premium Sikkens basecoat technology manufactured at the company’s plant in Pontiac, Michigan, paired with colors designed by Dave Kindig of Kindig-It Design and television show Bitchin’ Rides, creates the Modern Classikk custom automotive paint line.

Nearly 400 Advance and Carquest stores currently offer the paint line, with more locations added every day. To find out if your nearest store carries Modern Classikk by Kindig, visit Modern Classikk’s website or contact your local Advance or Carquest store team. The paint products can also be purchased online at ModernClassikk.com.

Each store will have access to literature and paint chip fan decks with all 41 paint color options in the Modern Classikk line so customers can easily select the perfect color for their projects. After customers choose their paint colors, store personnel will place the order through AkzoNobel’s Chicago training center. AkzoNobel will then ship their customized paint order to their nearby Advance or Carquest store for pickup.