Car ADAS Solutions’ Certification Program Joins Exclusive Partnership

Car ADAS Solutions’ program was developed in 2020 as part of the company’s advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solution for the industry.

This inclusion enables Car ADAS Solutions to develop a solid technical foundation that team members continue to build on through the company’s Technical Support and Quality Assurance programs.

The I-CAR Industry Training Alliance acknowledges the accomplishments of training through qualified providers. Technicians can train with I-CAR and Alliance partners, receiving credits for approved courses, and facilitating their attainment of Platinum and Gold Class certifications. There is no additional cost to the learner or collision repair facility.

To qualify, Alliance partners must be I-CAR Sustaining Partners and be an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-accredited trainer or hold accreditation from a recognized third-party accreditor such as: