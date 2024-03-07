Car ADAS Solutions’ Certification Program Joins Exclusive Partnership

Car ADAS Solutions announced that its ADAS Calibration Technician Certification Program has been qualified by the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) for Industry Training Alliance course credits, becoming one of only 20+ such Alliance partners nationwide, according to a news release.
Car ADAS Solutions’ program was developed in 2020 as part of the company’s advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solution for the industry.
This inclusion enables Car ADAS Solutions to develop a solid technical foundation that team members continue to build on through the company’s Technical Support and Quality Assurance programs.
The I-CAR Industry Training Alliance acknowledges the accomplishments of training through qualified providers. Technicians can train with I-CAR and Alliance partners, receiving credits for approved courses, and facilitating their attainment of Platinum and Gold Class certifications. There is no additional cost to the learner or collision repair facility.
To qualify, Alliance partners must be I-CAR Sustaining Partners and be an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-accredited trainer or hold accreditation from a recognized third-party accreditor such as:
- International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET)
- Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET)
- Learning and Performance Institute (LPI)
They must also offer courses that meet the non-profit organization’s industry knowledge and skills protocol. The protocol sets educational knowledge and skills objectives necessary to perform complete, safe and quality repairs, as defined by the collision repair industry in cooperation with I-CAR.