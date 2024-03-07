2023 Mitchell Review Shows Continued Increase in EV Collision Claims Severity

A Mitchell annual report provides a year-over-year analysis of EV claims volume, which increased by more than 40% in the U.S. and Canada in 2023.

In addition to tracking the 2023 claims volume, the Mitchell report compares EVs to automobiles with an internal combustion engine (ICE), highlighting differences in:

Claims Severity: Last year, the average severity in the U.S. for repairable EVs was $6,018 compared to $4,696 for ICE alternatives, a difference of $1,322. This represents a year-over-year decrease of 5% for EVs and an increase of 3% for ICE vehicles. In Canada, the severity was $6,795 for EVs versus $5,122 for ICE-powered options, jumping 8% from 2022 to 2023.