Ford Invests $2 Million to Train Future Auto Techs

Ford Dealers and Ford Fund are investing $2 million in scholarship funding in ten regions to help students pursue careers as automotive technicians, according to a Tech Force Foundation news release.

Spanning over 20 states and 292 eligible schools, the Ford Auto Tech Scholarship will grant 400 need-based awards to current or future students enrolled in post-secondary auto programs.

The automotive industry continues to face an ongoing shortage of technicians, with over 400,000 techs needed by 2027. Now in its second year, the Ford Auto Tech Scholarship creates opportunities for rewarding, well-paying careers as the industry moves toward electrification and software integration.

“As vehicles become more advanced, we need highly skilled technicians to maintain and service them,” said Elena Ford, Chief Dealer Engagement Officer at Ford.

The Ford Auto Tech Scholarship is open to individuals pursuing automotive technology degrees or certificates in the ten selected regions. It covers various costs associated with their education and may be used for all costs of attendance, including tuition, tools, living expenses, and transportation. During the students’ educational journey and career transition, Ford Dealers in each region will serve as a support system, offering advice, onsite training, and career guidance.

Ford is partnering with TechForce to grant $5,000 per student in financial assistance for education and training in auto and auto/diesel at a wide range of accredited institutions.

For Makenna Enga, a student recipient from UTI-Phoenix, this scholarship means breaking free from traditional career paths. “I am extremely passionate about pursuing a technical education in automotive technology for many reasons. To start with, a pretty obvious one is the lack of women in the industry. No one in my family has studied a trade, but I believe I was made for it,” she said.

Last year’s contribution directly resulted in 200 students receiving $1 million in scholarships across four regions: Greater Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Students eligible for the 2024 Ford Auto Tech Scholarship must be pursuing a degree in one of the following regions: Greater Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Phoenix, Kansas City, Memphis, Miami, Seattle, and Cincinnati areas.

The application process is open through August 31, 2024. Scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis and applications reviewed as received. To learn more about the 2024 Ford Auto Tech Scholarship, or to apply, please visit the TechForce website.