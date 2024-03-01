I-CAR and SCRS to Release White Paper on Collision Repair Technician Satisfaction  

I-CAR, in collaboration with SCRS, has engaged Ducker Carlisle, a global consulting firm, to conduct a technician satisfaction survey, according to a news release.

This survey will help research technicians’ opinions on compensation, culture, and career opportunities.

This is in response to the growing challenges faced by the collision repair industry in retaining and attracting skilled technicians.

This comprehensive white paper showcases the unique perspectives of collision repair technicians. It aims to better understand their sentiments and career outlook while identifying key factors influencing their workplace satisfaction.

This survey was conducted in 2023 and involves more than 800 collision repair technicians who provided valuable insights into various aspects of the profession.

Some findings include, but are not limited to:

Greater overall satisfaction among collision repair techs than dealer service techs

Lower training satisfaction among collision repair techs than dealer service techs

Only 15% of shops offer PTO or a 401K

“We’re already starting to provide solutions that address the issues contributing to attrition with the goal of enhancing technician satisfaction. This will help the industry attract, engage, educate, and retain the top talent that will foster the industry’s sustainability, growth, and success,” said Dara Goroff, vice president of planning and undustry talent programming.

“The industry recognizes that collision repair technicians are indispensable to our business operations. Their pivotal role is evident, and the current industry landscape, marked by an annual turnover rate of 30-40% among technicians, underscores the challenges we face,” adds Aaron Schulenberg, Executive Director for SCRS. “In light of the pressing technician retention crisis, understanding the sentiments and career outlook of our skilled technicians has become a paramount concern for the industry’s sustained success.”