2024 WIN Conference’s Annual Scholarship Walk is Coming This May

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) Conference’s Annual Scholarship Walk will be held during the 2024 WIN Annual Conference on Tuesday, May 7, at 7:00 a.m. in Newport Beach, California, according to a news release.
Participation is not limited to in-person conference attendees. Virtual attendees, as well as non-attending friends, family, colleagues, and more, are invited to support this program by organizing their own community walk or donating their registration fee - no walking required.
The fundraising walk is part of a comprehensive schedule of professional collision repair industry programming, inspiring keynote speakers, and networking and mentoring opportunities set for the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) 2024 Annual Conference. This year’s conference, themed “Dream Out Loud,” will take place from May 6-8, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach.
The annual fundraiser supports WIN scholarships that are awarded annually to deserving students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. This year, WIN expanded its signature scholarship program, continuing its tradition of financially supporting women who demonstrate a desire to excel in the field of collision repair. Scholarship recipients receive necessary funds and customized tool kits to aid them in their ongoing collision repair education.
Applications for the 2024 WIN scholarships, held in conjunction with CREF this year, are still open until March 8th.
“This year, we have separated the Scholarship Walk and the Scholarship Fundraiser to simplify participant involvement. This will allow those who simply want to network and join in the Scholarship Walk to do so while contributing to the scholarship fund with their entry fee,” according to April Keim and Christina Sepulveda, WIN Scholarship Fundraising Co-Chairs. “Additionally, we partnered with RallyUp and created the WIN Warriors Scholarship Fundraiser that is free to join and will allow those inspired to raise money for the future women technicians of collision to do so as a team or solo, and have some added fun with a team competition.”