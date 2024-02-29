2024 WIN Conference’s Annual Scholarship Walk is Coming This May

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) Conference’s Annual Scholarship Walk will be held during the 2024 WIN Annual Conference on Tuesday, May 7, at 7:00 a.m. in Newport Beach, California, according to a news release.

Participation is not limited to in-person conference attendees. Virtual attendees, as well as non-attending friends, family, colleagues, and more, are invited to support this program by organizing their own community walk or donating their registration fee - no walking required.

The fundraising walk is part of a comprehensive schedule of professional collision repair industry programming, inspiring keynote speakers, and networking and mentoring opportunities set for the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) 2024 Annual Conference. This year’s conference, themed “Dream Out Loud,” will take place from May 6-8, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach.