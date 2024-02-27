ASE Chairman's Scholarship Applications Due Soon

Students are encouraged to apply by March 31 to be considered for the ASE Chairman’s Scholarship for the 2024-25 academic year, according to a news release.

The ASE Chairman’s Scholarship recognizes the strong technical skills and foundational knowledge required to support the industry as an entry-level technician.

The ASE Chairman is a voluntary leadership position, and the scholarship recognizes and honors the dedication of the ASE Chairman to the advancement of all service professionals. The ASE board of directors is proud to support recipients of this scholarship as they begin their journey as an automotive service and repair technician.

To apply for the ASE Chairman’s Scholarship, visit AutomotiveScholarships.com/apply-online. As an added benefit for students who apply at this site, each completed application will be considered by every scholarship where the candidate meets the qualifications.

Qualified applicants should be a graduating high school senior, have graduated from high school or received a GED certificate. In addition, applicants should be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student at a two- or four-year accredited college or university or an ASE accredited post-secondary automotive technician training program.