WIN Confirms Speakers for 2024 Conference

A full slate of in-depth professional collision repair industry programming, inspiring keynote speakers, and networking and mentoring opportunities is set for the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) 2024 Annual Conference, according to a news release.

The conference will celebrate women in the industry by raising funds for collision repair student scholarships, recognizing scholarship winners, participating in community giveback, and honoring this year’s most influential women recipients.

WIN announced an extensive curriculum during the event as this year’s conference offers multiple timely topics presented by several prominent speakers, including but not limited to:

Debbie Peterson – From Dreams to Actions: The Roadmap to YOUR Career.

Dharma Shakti – Your Next Bold Move.

Mitch Becker – Future Proofing with ADAS Scanning & Calibration.

Samantha Hardingham – Electric Vehicles: Charting the Future of Mobility with a Customer-First Approach.

This year’s conference, themed “Dream Out Loud,” will be held from May 6-8, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, California. Early Bird Registration is open through March 1, 2024, and there is also a virtual attendance option available.

More information on the conference can be found on their website.