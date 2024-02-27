GEICO and Crash Champions Donate Car to Denver-area Veteran

On February 22, a veteran from Aurora, Colorado was presented with a vehicle to provide him with independence and the ability to work and take care of his family, according to a news release.

This was made possible thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, along with car donor GEICO and repair partner Crash Champions.

The presentation was held at the Crash Champions location on Chambers Road in Aurora.

“My family and I are very thankful for this meaningful gift,” said Lorenzo Mathis II, the NABC Recycled Rides recipient. “For those who have been blessed to never have to worry about transportation, I can promise you that this incredible donation will forever change our lives.”

Mathis has overcome adversity since leaving the Air Force after six years of service. He uses a service dog and travels to work and transports his youngest children via public transportation.

After a fire and unsafe conditions forced the family to move twice, they are now in a stable home situation in Aurora. He has secured a good job near Denver International Airport. This car will make a huge difference in his and his children’s lives.

Additional partners in the presentation included Cars for Charity, Advanced Remarketing Services, Copart, Point S Tires, Legacy Detailing, Next Level Dent Repair, Bolton’s Locksmith, and Complete Auto Glass.