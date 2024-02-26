New CAA Partnership Gives Members New Discounts

The California Autobody Association (CAA) announced a new partnership with Collision Automotive Repair Services, Inc. (CARS), which gives CAA members cost saving discounts on dozens of automotive industry products and services, according to a news release.

CARS Cooperative provides collision repair shops with complimentary perks such as cash back rewards and exclusive CAA member savings for materials and supplies.

CAA member shops are now part of CARS Connection Plus, which offers these perks.

Members can decide if they want to take advantage of these benefits. That means there's no pressure to change current supplier relationships or get locked into a contract.