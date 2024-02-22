Classic Collision Surpasses 50 Locations in Florida

Classic Collision has reached 52 locations in its Florida market after adding three more locations in mid-February, according to a news release.

Classic Collision acquired Empire Auto Body in Pompano Beach, Factory Certified Collision in Oakland Park, and Southeast Collision Center in Boca Raton. All of these are in the Greater Ft. Lauderdale area.

“Our company vision was to help people get back to their routine and lives with ease of mind, and I know the Classic Family will uphold that commitment to our customers. We look forward to being part of Classic’s continual growth in Florida,” said Anthony Morello, former owner of the three recently acquired locations.

“We are thrilled to welcome all three locations to the Classic Family, expanding our Florida market to 52 locations. We recognize their high customer service standards and look forward to furthering that in our Florida market,” said Toan Nguyen, the CEO of Classic Collision. “We are just beginning our 2024 aggressive growth plan and look forward to sharing those future announcements as they unfold.”

Just last month, Classic Collision also announced the addition of three locations in Marianna and Panama City Beach in Florida.