    AkzoNobel Announces Leadership Changes in February

    Feb. 21, 2024
    The changes include a new regional sales director, new sales director, and sales manger.
    FenderBender Staff Reporters
    AkzoNobel
    AkzoNobel has anounced three leadership changes this February in a press release.

    AkzoNobel
    John Griffin, regional director Americas Automotive & Apecialty coatings, has assumed responsibility for AkzoNobel’s global film business in addition to his current responsibilities.

    The company has also made some adjustments to the U.S. vehicle refinishes sales organizational structure.

    AkzoNobel
    Effective immediately, Dan Carranza is promoted to sales director, vehicle refinishes for the U.S. and Mexico, and will continue to report directly to Griffin. He assumes responsibility for all vehicle refinishes sales and service activities for the U.S. and Mexico. In addition to his current team, he assumes responsibility for the business services and technical services teams.

    Carranza brings over 30 years of experience in the collision repair industry, including national and regional leadership positions at both FinishMaster and LKQ, and served as a board member on the I-CAR national committee.

    Tony Mahon, business services manager, and Don Shearer, technical service manager, now report to Carranza. 

    AkzoNobel
    Also effective immediately, Dustin Warren is promoted to sales manager, vehicle refinishes for the eastern region of the U.S., reporting to Carranza. Warren assumes responsibility for all vehicle refinishes sales activities in the eastern region of the U.S.

    Warren’s previous 27 years of experience in the industry includes DuPont automotive finishes and FinishMaster, and his 2+ years as an AkzoNobel district sales manager.

