AkzoNobel Announces Leadership Changes in February

Effective immediately, Dan Carranza is promoted to sales director, vehicle refinishes for the U.S. and Mexico, and will continue to report directly to Griffin. He assumes responsibility for all vehicle refinishes sales and service activities for the U.S. and Mexico. In addition to his current team, he assumes responsibility for the business services and technical services teams.

Carranza brings over 30 years of experience in the collision repair industry, including national and regional leadership positions at both FinishMaster and LKQ, and served as a board member on the I-CAR national committee.

Tony Mahon, business services manager, and Don Shearer, technical service manager, now report to Carranza.