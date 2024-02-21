Driven Brands' Glass Repair Network Rebranded

The locations were previously known as All-Star Glass, Horizon Auto Glass, A1 Auto Glass, Auto Glass Fitters, and Discount Auto Glass.

Each Auto Glass Now location boasts a team of highly trained experts specializing in auto glass repair, replacement, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibration.

“Drivers desire a national brand they can trust for high-quality, reliable auto glass repair, no matter where they travel, along with a national warranty to protect their repairs,” said Nick Ouimet, president of Auto Glass Now. “Now, whether they relocate to a new city, embark on a road trip, or encounter an incident on their daily commute, they can rely on having an Auto Glass Now location or mobile service nearby to repair their damage and replace their windshield.”

“Auto Glass Now continues to enhance our customer experience by making auto glass servicing increasingly fast, reliable, and convenient,” Ouimet added. “We’re proud to continue the legacy of our local experts in building a respected nationwide brand. Through our national network, Auto Glass Now delivers the kind of scale and efficiency that only a nationwide company can offer.”