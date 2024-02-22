NABC Recycled Rides Helps Chicago Family

A Chicago resident was presented with a vehicle to provide her with independence and the ability to work, continue to volunteer, help others, and take care of her family, according to a news release.
This was made possible thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, along with car donor Allstate and repair partner Gold Coast Auto Body.
The presentation was held at the Gold Coast Auto Body location on Division Street. The recipient, Lavinia Phillips, was nominated by Family Promise North Shore.
Phillips and her two daughters faced housing challenges and were able to move from a shelter to stable housing. Besides working and creating a home for her daughters, ages 11 and 13, Phillips volunteers on the local Housing & Homelessness Commission. She also became a case manager, serving homeless families in the community.
Currently, she is a parent advocate at the local school district. The donated vehicle will ensure that she is able to work, attend her daughters’ after-school programs, and maintain her volunteer activities to better the community.
“Our team had a great time refurbishing this vehicle for Ms. Phillips,” said Dominic Martino, president and co-owner of Gold Coast Auto Body. "The best part of this experience was seeing the smile on her face.”
“I am beyond excited,” Phillips said. “I don’t know what to say other than thank you so much to everyone that made this possible.”